Left Menu

Operation Kalanemi: Unmasking Imposter Sadhus in Dehradun

Twenty-five individuals, including a Bangladeshi national, were detained in Dehradun under 'Operation Kalanemi' for allegedly defrauding people by posing as Hindu saints. These imposters targeted women and the elderly. Among them, Rakam from Bangladesh arrived in Dehradun months ago, exploiting religious gatherings to deceive locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:45 IST
Operation Kalanemi: Unmasking Imposter Sadhus in Dehradun
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major crackdown named 'Operation Kalanemi' led to the arrest of 25 individuals accused of posing as sadhus and duping people in Dehradun, according to local police reports.

The operation, prompted by numerous complaints, uncovered that these imposters, lacking religious knowledge, preyed on women and the elderly by posing as Hindu saints. Among those detained was a Bangladeshi national identified as Rakam, who has been residing in Dehradun's Sahaspur area.

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh stated that Rakam had been in the region for six to seven months. The crackdown coincides with the commencement of significant religious festivities like the Char Dham Yatra and the Kanwar Yatra, which have attracted large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025