Operation Kalanemi: Unmasking Imposter Sadhus in Dehradun

A major crackdown named 'Operation Kalanemi' led to the arrest of 25 individuals accused of posing as sadhus and duping people in Dehradun, according to local police reports.

The operation, prompted by numerous complaints, uncovered that these imposters, lacking religious knowledge, preyed on women and the elderly by posing as Hindu saints. Among those detained was a Bangladeshi national identified as Rakam, who has been residing in Dehradun's Sahaspur area.

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh stated that Rakam had been in the region for six to seven months. The crackdown coincides with the commencement of significant religious festivities like the Char Dham Yatra and the Kanwar Yatra, which have attracted large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)