Left Menu

Karnataka's Water Projects: A Tug of War

Karnataka's Deputy CM, D K Shivakumar, met key ministers in New Delhi to discuss critical irrigation projects, including the Yettinahole water project. While the Centre expressed interest in providing assistance, environmental impacts and opposition remain challenges. Proposals for further projects have been submitted for consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:52 IST
Karnataka's Water Projects: A Tug of War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar held crucial discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil in New Delhi, focusing on the state's major irrigation initiatives. Shivakumar confirmed that the meeting was productive, citing the Centre's willingness to support the Yettinahole drinking water project.

The Deputy Chief Minister also engaged with Union Minister for Environment Bhupendra Yadav to address necessary environmental clearances for the Kalasa-Bhanduri project. Both ministers discussed viable solutions amidst inter-state disagreements, with Shivakumar indicating the state's readiness to take legal action if necessary.

Despite resistance from environmental activists, the Yettinahole project, designed to divert water from the Western Ghats to drought-affected districts, continues to progress. New project proposals have been presented to the union government as Karnataka seeks sustainable solutions to its water woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025