Karnataka's Water Projects: A Tug of War

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar held crucial discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil in New Delhi, focusing on the state's major irrigation initiatives. Shivakumar confirmed that the meeting was productive, citing the Centre's willingness to support the Yettinahole drinking water project.

The Deputy Chief Minister also engaged with Union Minister for Environment Bhupendra Yadav to address necessary environmental clearances for the Kalasa-Bhanduri project. Both ministers discussed viable solutions amidst inter-state disagreements, with Shivakumar indicating the state's readiness to take legal action if necessary.

Despite resistance from environmental activists, the Yettinahole project, designed to divert water from the Western Ghats to drought-affected districts, continues to progress. New project proposals have been presented to the union government as Karnataka seeks sustainable solutions to its water woes.

