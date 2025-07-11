Ovidio Guzman Lopez: A New Chapter in the Sinaloa Cartel Saga

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, son of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is poised to plead guilty in a comprehensive drug trafficking case involving the infamous Sinaloa Cartel. The Chicago federal court is set for a pivotal change of plea hearing, marking a significant turn in the cartel narrative.

In September 2023, Guzman Lopez, 35, faced charges encompassing drug trafficking, money laundering, and weapons violations but initially pled not guilty. According to prosecution, Lopez and his siblings, dubbed the 'Chapitos,' rejuvenated the Sinaloa Cartel post-El Chapo's 2016 capture by capitalizing on fentanyl profits.

The case underscores the U.S. federal push against fentanyl, a deadly opioid epidemic killing 200 Americans daily in 2023. This has had repercussions at political levels, influencing U.S.-Mexico trade talks under President Trump. Parallel cases, including the arrest of Lopez's brother and longtime cartel figure Zambada, continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)