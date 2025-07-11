International Operation Busts Noida-Based Fraud Call Centre

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) announced a significant breakthrough on Friday, revealing a successful international operation aimed at dismantling a fraud call centre scam based in Noida.

This operation was the culmination of 18 months of collaboration involving the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India, the FBI, and Microsoft. The scam had duped over 100 UK victims, costing them approximately GBP 390,000 by pretending to fix non-existent computer issues.

NCA Deputy Director Nick Sharp praised the alliance as a testament to the collaborative fight against fraud, complemented by statements from Microsoft and UK Fraud Minister Lord David Hanson, emphasizing global cooperation as essential for tackling such crimes.

