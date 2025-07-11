Left Menu

International Operation Busts Noida-Based Fraud Call Centre

In a major collaborative effort between the UK's NCA, India's CBI, and American authorities, a fraud call centre scam in Noida targeting UK victims has been dismantled. The operation was backed by tech giant Microsoft and involved multiple arrests, showcasing the power of international cooperation in combating cybercrime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United Kingdom

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) announced a significant breakthrough on Friday, revealing a successful international operation aimed at dismantling a fraud call centre scam based in Noida.

This operation was the culmination of 18 months of collaboration involving the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India, the FBI, and Microsoft. The scam had duped over 100 UK victims, costing them approximately GBP 390,000 by pretending to fix non-existent computer issues.

NCA Deputy Director Nick Sharp praised the alliance as a testament to the collaborative fight against fraud, complemented by statements from Microsoft and UK Fraud Minister Lord David Hanson, emphasizing global cooperation as essential for tackling such crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

