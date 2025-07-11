Left Menu

Shock in Levittown: The Grisly Theatrics of Patricide Broadcast

Justin D. Mohn, 33, was convicted of murdering his father in Levittown, Pennsylvania. He shot and decapitated Michael F. Mohn, posting a gruesome YouTube video before his arrest. Prosecutors highlighted Mohn's anti-government motives, while his trial revealed a history of troubling behavior and radical ideations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doylestown | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:07 IST
In a shocking case from Levittown, Pennsylvania, Justin D. Mohn, 33, was found guilty of murdering his father. Bucks County Judge Stephen A. Corr rendered the verdict following a chilling January 2024 incident where Mohn shot his father, Michael F. Mohn, and uploaded a gruesome video of the aftermath to YouTube before it was swiftly taken down.

Prosecutors painted a picture of calculated violence, revealing that Justin executed the murder with a newly acquired pistol before decapitating Michael using a kitchen knife and machete. His actions were intended as a message to federal workers, demanding their resignation among other demands.

Mohn's trial uncovered a background of violent anti-government rhetoric and radical plots, including photos of federal buildings and bomb-making instructions in his possession upon arrest. The high-profile bench trial concluded with Judge Corr dismissing Mohn's defense of saving the nation as overtly violent and unfounded.

