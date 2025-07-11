Historic Cenotaph Clash in Jaisalmer: Leaders Call for Peace

In Jaisalmer's Basanpir village, tensions flared as historical memorial cenotaph reconstruction led to a violent clash between two religious communities. BJP MLA Pratap Puri and Sheo MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati intervened, urging peace and condemning the discord.

The clash resulted in injuries to eight police officers, a local official, and two civilians, sparking a law enforcement response that included the arrest of 30 people, 16 of whom were women. The incident has reopened old wounds from a 2019 destruction of cenotaphs honoring princely-era warriors.

As reconstruction resumed, authorities emphasized the importance of maintaining communal harmony. Bhati stressed the need for strict action against those disrupting peace, and police forces remain vigilant, ensuring stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)