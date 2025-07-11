Left Menu

Historic Cenotaph Clash in Jaisalmer: Leaders Call for Peace

A violent clash erupted over the reconstruction of historic cenotaphs in Jaisalmer, leading to the arrest of 30 individuals. BJP MLA Pratap Puri and Sheo MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati visited the site, calling for calm and condemning the violence. Police remain on high alert to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:26 IST
Historic Cenotaph Clash in Jaisalmer: Leaders Call for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jaisalmer's Basanpir village, tensions flared as historical memorial cenotaph reconstruction led to a violent clash between two religious communities. BJP MLA Pratap Puri and Sheo MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati intervened, urging peace and condemning the discord.

The clash resulted in injuries to eight police officers, a local official, and two civilians, sparking a law enforcement response that included the arrest of 30 people, 16 of whom were women. The incident has reopened old wounds from a 2019 destruction of cenotaphs honoring princely-era warriors.

As reconstruction resumed, authorities emphasized the importance of maintaining communal harmony. Bhati stressed the need for strict action against those disrupting peace, and police forces remain vigilant, ensuring stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025