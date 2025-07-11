Left Menu

Escalating Violence in Sudan's Kordofan: A Deepening Crisis

The conflict between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces intensifies in Kordofan, killing at least four and displacing hundreds. The humanitarian situation worsens as access to essentials like food and health care is cut off, with the crisis spreading across North, South, and West Kordofan and Darfur.

Violence has surged in Sudan's central Kordofan region, with deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), healthcare workers reported.

Four fatalities were confirmed after the RSF initiated artillery attacks on civilians in Obeid city, North Kordofan's capital, further intensifying the ongoing civil conflict.

Humanitarian conditions are deteriorating as displaced residents struggle for essentials, amid accusations of war crimes in western Darfur by international observers.

