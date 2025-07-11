Escalating Violence in Sudan's Kordofan: A Deepening Crisis

Violence has surged in Sudan's central Kordofan region, with deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), healthcare workers reported.

Four fatalities were confirmed after the RSF initiated artillery attacks on civilians in Obeid city, North Kordofan's capital, further intensifying the ongoing civil conflict.

Humanitarian conditions are deteriorating as displaced residents struggle for essentials, amid accusations of war crimes in western Darfur by international observers.

