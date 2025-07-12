Rohit Pawar Fights Back: Allegations and Ideological Battle
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar contests allegations made by the Enforcement Directorate in the MSCB scam. Despite being singled out, Pawar plans to fight legally in court, claiming political targeting. He emphasizes adherence to due process in the acquisition of Kannad SSK by Baramati Agro Ltd.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has refuted accusations by the Enforcement Directorate, asserting his innocence in the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam. The agency had named him in a chargesheet submitted to a Mumbai court.
Pawar, representing Karjat-Jamkhed constituency, claims the allegations have political motives, adding that he has been unfairly targeted out of 97 accused individuals in the First Information Report. He vows to contest and win the legal battle, emphasizing the lawful acquisition of Kannad SSK by Baramati Agro Ltd through due tender process.
Despite the ED's scrutiny, Pawar remains confident in his legal standing and believes the judiciary will deliver justice. He frames the ordeal as a larger ideological battle while consistently raising his voice against the government during the legislature's monsoon session.
