Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Congress MP Imran Masood
A CBI court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Congress MP Imran Masood in connection with a 2007 forgery case involving Rs 40 lakh. The case, originally filed in Saharanpur, was relocated to Ghaziabad due to alleged political motives. Masood's absence in court led to the warrant.
A CBI court in Ghaziabad has issued a non-bailable warrant for Congress MP Imran Masood, as part of an ongoing investigation into a 2007 forgery case.
The warrant follows an FIR initiated by the Saharanpur Municipality's executive officer, accusing Masood of financially fraudulent activities during his tenure as chairman of the civic body.
Authorities have directed the Ghaziabad Police to present Masood in court on July 18, after his continuous absence in previous hearings.
