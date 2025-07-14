Left Menu

G20's Climate Finance Strategy Faces U.S. Opposition

The G20's Financial Stability Board has released a new plan addressing climate risks but is pausing further policy development due to U.S. withdrawal from climate-focused groups. While some members push for continued efforts, others believe current progress suffices. The Board will focus on coordinating international climate risk work.

Updated: 14-07-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:36 IST
The G20's Financial Stability Board unveiled a strategic review on managing climate risks, announcing a halt on new policy work amid U.S. withdrawal from climate-focused initiatives. The decision underscores growing differences in international approaches to addressing climate-related financial stability.

The medium-term plan emphasizes enhancing coordination and data sharing regarding climate-related financial risks. However, while some members advocate for ongoing integration of climate risks into financial systems, others argue the current measures are adequate.

Despite these divergences, the FSB commits to evaluating climate topics annually, focusing on its coordinating role among international players. Yet, significant policy advancements seem unlikely, with member institutions continuing their individual efforts on such matters.

