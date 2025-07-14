Breaking Barriers: Hari Chandana Becomes Hyderabad's First Dalit Woman Collector
Hari Chandana, a dynamic IAS officer, has taken on the role of Hyderabad's District Collector, becoming the first Dalit woman to do so. Her career is marked by innovation and social impact, highlighting her as a trailblazer in inclusive governance and a significant symbol of empowerment in administrative representation.
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad marks a historic moment as Hari Chandana, a trailblazing IAS officer, assumes the role of District Collector on June 13, 2025. She becomes the first Dalit woman to hold this pivotal position, symbolizing a landmark achievement in inclusive governance and empowerment under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy.
Chandana's career, defined by innovative approaches to public service, precedes her. Her track record includes spearheading socially impactful initiatives and sustainable development efforts. Her tenure as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Zonal Commissioner highlighted her leadership in urban infrastructure and waste management, earning her the moniker 'Eco Warrior'.
Her appointment is a testament to breaking traditional barriers, inspiring leaders across marginalized communities. It emphasizes Telangana's commitment to inclusive governance, showcasing the transformative potential of diverse administrative representation and setting a standard for equitable opportunity in public service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
