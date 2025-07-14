India and China: Bridging the Border Gap

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has underscored the significance of resolving border tensions with China, stating that peace is essential for building mutual trust between the two nations.

In discussions with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Jaishankar pointed out the "good progress" achieved in the past nine months, essential for normalising relations.

The minister highlighted the necessity of avoiding restrictive trade measures and other roadblocks to foster a positive bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)