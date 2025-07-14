Left Menu

Tribal Voices Amplified: Call for PESA Act Implementation in Jharkhand

Tribal organizations in Jharkhand, led by the Kendria Sarna Samiti, staged a demonstration near Raj Bhavan, Ranchi, demanding the implementation of the PESA Act. The act, crucial for protecting tribal rights in scheduled areas, remains unimplemented since its enactment in 1996. A draft of its rules was released recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:22 IST
Tribal Voices Amplified: Call for PESA Act Implementation in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tribal organizations converged near Raj Bhavan in Ranchi to vocally demand the enforcement of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, also known as the PESA Act, in Jharkhand.

The Kendria Sarna Samiti, under the leadership of Bablu Munda, orchestrated this demonstration, capping a four-day march that commenced at Gumla's Litatoli, honoring tribal leader Kartik Oraon.

Munda stressed the importance of the PESA Act for safeguarding the rights of tribal communities, critiquing the Hemant Soren administration for its inertia in applying the law designed to shield tribal traditions from erosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025