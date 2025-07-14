Tribal Voices Amplified: Call for PESA Act Implementation in Jharkhand
Tribal organizations in Jharkhand, led by the Kendria Sarna Samiti, staged a demonstration near Raj Bhavan, Ranchi, demanding the implementation of the PESA Act. The act, crucial for protecting tribal rights in scheduled areas, remains unimplemented since its enactment in 1996. A draft of its rules was released recently.
Tribal organizations converged near Raj Bhavan in Ranchi to vocally demand the enforcement of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, also known as the PESA Act, in Jharkhand.
The Kendria Sarna Samiti, under the leadership of Bablu Munda, orchestrated this demonstration, capping a four-day march that commenced at Gumla's Litatoli, honoring tribal leader Kartik Oraon.
Munda stressed the importance of the PESA Act for safeguarding the rights of tribal communities, critiquing the Hemant Soren administration for its inertia in applying the law designed to shield tribal traditions from erosion.
