Legal Stand-off: Court Orders Halt on Shillong Eviction Drive

A new legal caution has emerged as Special Officer Subhasis Chakrawarty has alerted the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah, of the legal implications of an upcoming eviction drive targeting hawkers in Shillong's bustling Khyndailad area. Such actions, Chakrawarty asserts, would breach an existing Meghalaya High Court order.

The high court's July 3 order emphasized the preparation of a list of licensed vendors, demanding collaboration with the hawkers' association and local authorities. As the process remains incomplete, determining unlicensed vendors is still pending, making any eviction efforts legally questionable.

The court aims to regulate vending by allowing only 349 licensed vendors during specified hours while ensuring traffic and pedestrian safety. This ongoing intervention highlights efforts to harmonize urban management with vendors' livelihoods amid growing enforcement concerns.

