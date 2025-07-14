Legal Stand-off: Court Orders Halt on Shillong Eviction Drive
Special officer Subhasis Chakrawarty warns against evicting hawkers from Khyndailad, Shillong, cautioning that such action would defy the Meghalaya High Court's order. The court mandates a vendor identification process to determine licensed vendors, pushing for compliance to balance urban order and vendor rights.
- Country:
- India
A new legal caution has emerged as Special Officer Subhasis Chakrawarty has alerted the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah, of the legal implications of an upcoming eviction drive targeting hawkers in Shillong's bustling Khyndailad area. Such actions, Chakrawarty asserts, would breach an existing Meghalaya High Court order.
The high court's July 3 order emphasized the preparation of a list of licensed vendors, demanding collaboration with the hawkers' association and local authorities. As the process remains incomplete, determining unlicensed vendors is still pending, making any eviction efforts legally questionable.
The court aims to regulate vending by allowing only 349 licensed vendors during specified hours while ensuring traffic and pedestrian safety. This ongoing intervention highlights efforts to harmonize urban management with vendors' livelihoods amid growing enforcement concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Street Vendors Challenge Eviction in Shillong: A Battle for Justice
Meghalaya govt earmarks 3 locations in Shillong to relocate street vendors
Vanishing Voices: Newspaper Vendors in Crisis in PoJK
Tragedy on the Road: Fatal Accident Claims Lives of Vegetable Vendors
Meghalaya High Court Allows Mawjymbuin Cave Pilgrimage with Conditions