New Appointments in High Courts: A Judiciary Reshuffle

In a significant reshuffle within the judiciary, the law ministry announced the appointment of new chief justices to five high courts on Monday. This decision, executed through separate notifications, marks an essential transition for these regional judicial entities.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva has been elevated from acting chief justice to the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, reaffirming his leadership within the state's legal system. Similarly, Justice Vibhu Bakhru of the Delhi High Court is now the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

The reshuffle continues with Justice Ashutosh Kumar taking over as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi advancing to Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, and Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan becoming the head of the Jharkhand High Court. All these appointments follow the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendations made on May 26.