Prolonged Conflict in Gaza: Human Toll and Ongoing Hostilities

The situation in Gaza has intensified as Israeli strikes have killed at least 30 individuals, local hospitals reported. This comes amidst a 21-month conflict that escalated after an October 7 attack by Hamas.

Recent diplomatic talks between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ended with no resolution on a ceasefire, leaving the conflict unmitigated. The impact has been severe, with the Gaza Health Ministry noting over 58,000 Palestinian casualties, many among them women and children.

Efforts to deliver humanitarian aid have faced challenges due to military restrictions, increasing the risk of famine. The ongoing hostilities have left thousands displaced and the region in dire need of assistance as violence continues unabated.

