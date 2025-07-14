Delhi High Court Denies Bail in International Cyber Fraud Ring Case

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to Paul Onyeji Atuh, a Nigerian national, accused of participating in an international cyber fraud network. Atuh stands accused of impersonating individuals on matrimonial websites, engaging in deceitful activities, and misleading unsuspecting victims.

Justice Shalinder Kaur emphasized the sophisticated and organized nature of the syndicate, indicating the court's hesitance to favor the petitioner's bail plea. The investigation revealed Atuh's involvement in creating fake profiles and using digital morphing tools to deceive victims, solidifying the allegations of a calculated and structured operation.

Atuh, who arrived in India on a student visa in 2020, was arrested in May 2022. Law enforcement uncovered extensive operations involving multiple bank accounts, devices, and victims, prompting the court to consider the gravity and international character of the fraud as substantial reasons to deny bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)