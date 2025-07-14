Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Bail in International Cyber Fraud Ring Case

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to Nigerian national Paul Onyeji Atuh, involved in an international cyber fraud targeting matrimonial websites. Atuh allegedly used fake profiles and digital tools for deception, with police investigations revealing extensive operations and several victims. The court cited the organized nature of the syndicate as grounds for refusal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:15 IST
Delhi High Court Denies Bail in International Cyber Fraud Ring Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to Paul Onyeji Atuh, a Nigerian national, accused of participating in an international cyber fraud network. Atuh stands accused of impersonating individuals on matrimonial websites, engaging in deceitful activities, and misleading unsuspecting victims.

Justice Shalinder Kaur emphasized the sophisticated and organized nature of the syndicate, indicating the court's hesitance to favor the petitioner's bail plea. The investigation revealed Atuh's involvement in creating fake profiles and using digital morphing tools to deceive victims, solidifying the allegations of a calculated and structured operation.

Atuh, who arrived in India on a student visa in 2020, was arrested in May 2022. Law enforcement uncovered extensive operations involving multiple bank accounts, devices, and victims, prompting the court to consider the gravity and international character of the fraud as substantial reasons to deny bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025