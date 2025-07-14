Negligence Claims in Tragic Nuh Drain Incident
A toddler named Arsh drowned in an unsecured drain in Haryana's Nuh district. Following complaints about neglected safety measures, an FIR was registered against a contractor. The child's body was discovered hours after he went missing. An investigation is ongoing into the tragic accident.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident in Haryana's Nuh district has led to serious allegations of negligence. A toddler, Arsh, drowned in an unsecured drain, prompting authorities to register an FIR against an unidentified contractor. The incident highlights significant safety concerns for local residents.
According to Junaid, the maternal uncle of the victim, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation had excavated the drain two months prior. Despite villagers repeatedly requesting safety barriers, no actions were taken, leaving the site perilously open.
The accident occurred after rain filled the drain. Following extensive searches, Arsh's body was discovered in the water-filled trench, hours after he disappeared. Local police are actively investigating the case to determine responsibilities and prevent future tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- toddler
- drain
- drowning
- Haryana
- Nuh
- negligence
- contractor
- safety
- investigation
- FIR
ALSO READ
Negligence unpardonable, security lapses to be probed; those found guilty to face stringent action: Odisha CM on Puri temple stampede.
Jaw-Dropping Negligence: Stampede Mars Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha
Deeply pained by Puri temple stampede, negligence and mismanagement that led to this tragedy inexcusable: Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Tragic House Collapse in Nuh: A Community Calls for Justice
Himachal's Road to Ruin: Negligence on Shimla-Chandigarh Highway Sparks Outrage