Negligence Claims in Tragic Nuh Drain Incident

A tragic incident in Haryana's Nuh district has led to serious allegations of negligence. A toddler, Arsh, drowned in an unsecured drain, prompting authorities to register an FIR against an unidentified contractor. The incident highlights significant safety concerns for local residents.

According to Junaid, the maternal uncle of the victim, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation had excavated the drain two months prior. Despite villagers repeatedly requesting safety barriers, no actions were taken, leaving the site perilously open.

The accident occurred after rain filled the drain. Following extensive searches, Arsh's body was discovered in the water-filled trench, hours after he disappeared. Local police are actively investigating the case to determine responsibilities and prevent future tragedies.

