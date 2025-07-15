Restoration of Connectivity in Nuh: Internet and SMS Services Resume

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena announced the restoration of internet and SMS services in the district, marking the resumption of connectivity after a temporary suspension.

The Haryana government had ordered the suspension as a precautionary measure in light of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, which had been disrupted by violence in the previous year. The suspension was enforced from 9 pm on July 13 to 9 pm on July 14.

Following the peaceful completion of the yatra, the government issued an official statement confirming the restoration of these services, bringing normalcy back to the region.

