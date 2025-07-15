Left Menu

Restoration of Connectivity in Nuh: Internet and SMS Services Resume

Internet and SMS services in Nuh district have been restored after a suspension during the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra due to previous year's violence. The suspension, ordered by the Haryana government, lasted from July 13 to July 14. The services resumed post the peaceful conclusion of the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena announced the restoration of internet and SMS services in the district, marking the resumption of connectivity after a temporary suspension.

The Haryana government had ordered the suspension as a precautionary measure in light of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, which had been disrupted by violence in the previous year. The suspension was enforced from 9 pm on July 13 to 9 pm on July 14.

Following the peaceful completion of the yatra, the government issued an official statement confirming the restoration of these services, bringing normalcy back to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

