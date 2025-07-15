Left Menu

Systematic Failure: Odisha Student's Tragic Demise

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's Opposition leader, criticized the systemic failure that led to a college student's death. Despite her complaints of sexual harassment, institutional neglect persisted, driving her to a desperate act. Authorities have arrested two college officials, but Patnaik urges accountability for all involved.

Naveen Patnaik, Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, has called attention to a grievous systemic failure following the tragic death of a college student. The young woman set herself ablaze at the campus due to alleged sexual harassment by a professor, leading to her demise on Monday night.

Expressing profound sorrow, Patnaik emphasized that the student's death was a result of sustained inaction and neglect by college authorities and the state government. Despite reaching out for assistance from various official channels, her pleas were met with indifference, ultimately leading her to a tragic end.

The principal and the head of the Education Department at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College have since been arrested. However, Patnaik calls for comprehensive accountability, stressing the need for those in power, who failed to act to prevent this tragedy, to be held responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

