Sufi Scholar's Intervention: Last-Minute Push to Save Indian Nurse from Execution in Yemen

Efforts are underway in Yemen to delay the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, convicted of killing her Yemeni partner. Influential religious leaders, led by Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, are mediating with the victim's family, aiming for a possible blood money settlement and deferment of the execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a race against time, religious and diplomatic efforts are intensifying to prevent the execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen. Scheduled for July 16, the execution's postponement is being negotiated by Sufi religious leaders on behalf of influential Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar.

Eminent Sufi scholar Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz's representatives are set to meet with the victim's family in Dhamar, opening potential for new dialogue. This meeting marks a significant breakthrough, as previous attempts to engage the family had been unsuccessful until recent interventions.

Negotiations aim to reach a decision regarding the acceptance of blood money, a move pushing Yemeni authorities to consider delaying Priya's execution. Advocate Venkataramani informed India's Supreme Court of intense diplomatic endeavors, highlighting the high stakes involved in this urgent case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

