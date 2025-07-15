Sufi Scholar's Intervention: Last-Minute Push to Save Indian Nurse from Execution in Yemen

In a race against time, religious and diplomatic efforts are intensifying to prevent the execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen. Scheduled for July 16, the execution's postponement is being negotiated by Sufi religious leaders on behalf of influential Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar.

Eminent Sufi scholar Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz's representatives are set to meet with the victim's family in Dhamar, opening potential for new dialogue. This meeting marks a significant breakthrough, as previous attempts to engage the family had been unsuccessful until recent interventions.

Negotiations aim to reach a decision regarding the acceptance of blood money, a move pushing Yemeni authorities to consider delaying Priya's execution. Advocate Venkataramani informed India's Supreme Court of intense diplomatic endeavors, highlighting the high stakes involved in this urgent case.

(With inputs from agencies.)