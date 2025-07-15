Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Road Accident in Doda

In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, five individuals lost their lives, and 17 others sustained injuries when a passenger vehicle skidded off the Doda-Bharth road on Tuesday. The accident occurred 30 kilometers from Doda town when the vehicle failed to navigate a difficult curve.

The victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Government Medical College Hospital Doda. Among the injured, a five-year-old girl named Uzma Jan was transferred to Jammu for specialized care due to critical injuries. Swift action by locals and security forces contributed to the effort of getting the injured to medical facilities.

Jammu and Kashmir authorities, including Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, expressed deep sorrow over the accident. In a public statement, authorities emphasized their commitment to supporting affected families and ensuring comprehensive medical treatment for survivors. Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed ongoing assistance and oversight to address any immediate needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)