Marijuana Smuggling Arrest at Nepal Airport

An Indian woman, Leiyawon Phungthar, was arrested at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport for allegedly smuggling over 5.7 kg of marijuana. She was apprehended during a security check after arriving from Bangkok. The case has been transferred to the Nepal Police Drugs Control Unit for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

An Indian national, Leiyawon Phungthar, aged 29, was detained at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport for the alleged smuggling of over 5.7 kilograms of marijuana. She was intercepted during a routine security screening following her arrival from Bangkok on an Air Asia flight.

The Nepal Police reported the arrest and have subsequently transferred her case to the Drugs Control Unit for detailed investigation and further legal proceedings. The arrest underscores the ongoing challenges faced by authorities to curtail drug trafficking through air travel.

The incident highlights a broader regional issue of narcotics smuggling, prompting law enforcement to intensify security measures at key transit points such as international airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

