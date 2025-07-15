Marijuana Smuggling Arrest at Nepal Airport

An Indian national, Leiyawon Phungthar, aged 29, was detained at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport for the alleged smuggling of over 5.7 kilograms of marijuana. She was intercepted during a routine security screening following her arrival from Bangkok on an Air Asia flight.

The Nepal Police reported the arrest and have subsequently transferred her case to the Drugs Control Unit for detailed investigation and further legal proceedings. The arrest underscores the ongoing challenges faced by authorities to curtail drug trafficking through air travel.

The incident highlights a broader regional issue of narcotics smuggling, prompting law enforcement to intensify security measures at key transit points such as international airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)