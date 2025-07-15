Left Menu

Solidifying Security: Xi Jinping Calls for Enhanced SCO Mechanisms

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to strengthen security mechanisms in response to global threats. With China holding the SCO presidency, Xi stressed enhancing stability, regional security, mutual cooperation, and multipolarity during the upcoming Tianjin summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:56 IST
Solidifying Security: Xi Jinping Calls for Enhanced SCO Mechanisms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to enhance security mechanisms to counter global challenges. Addressing foreign ministers from the SCO's member states, Xi called for improved responses to security threats, emphasizing the importance of building a solid security framework.

Xi, meeting with leaders like India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, praised the SCO's evolution over the past 24 years and its adherence to the 'Shanghai Spirit.' As China holds the rotating presidency, Xi highlighted efforts to foster cooperation and regional stability, advocating for a more multipolar world.

The upcoming summit in Tianjin aims to strengthen ties among member states, which include China, Russia, and India. With key figures like Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov supporting multilateral initiatives, the SCO is poised to influence international governance toward fairness and shared prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025