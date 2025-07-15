Solidifying Security: Xi Jinping Calls for Enhanced SCO Mechanisms

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to enhance security mechanisms to counter global challenges. Addressing foreign ministers from the SCO's member states, Xi called for improved responses to security threats, emphasizing the importance of building a solid security framework.

Xi, meeting with leaders like India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, praised the SCO's evolution over the past 24 years and its adherence to the 'Shanghai Spirit.' As China holds the rotating presidency, Xi highlighted efforts to foster cooperation and regional stability, advocating for a more multipolar world.

The upcoming summit in Tianjin aims to strengthen ties among member states, which include China, Russia, and India. With key figures like Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov supporting multilateral initiatives, the SCO is poised to influence international governance toward fairness and shared prosperity.

