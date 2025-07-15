River Desilting Scam: Key Accused Denied Bail

Ketan Kadam, a suspected ringleader in a Rs 65 crore desilting scam concerning Mumbai's Mithi river, has been denied bail by the local court, which observed his critical involvement in the conspiracy that financially harmed the city's civic body.

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing had filed the case in May against 13 individuals, including contractors and civic officials, for their alleged roles in manipulating desilting contracts. These contracts, spanning from 2019 to 2024, appeared to favor specific machinery suppliers due to suspicious tender conditions.

Kadam, CEO of Virgo Specialties Pvt Ltd, allegedly colluded with officials to enforce terms in the tenders that funneled business to his company. Despite asserting his innocence, the court found sufficient material suggesting Kadam's central role in orchestrating the scam.

