River Desilting Scam: Key Accused Denied Bail

Ketan Kadam, suspected middleman in a Rs 65 crore Mithi river desilting scam, was denied bail. The Mumbai court emphasized his pivotal role in the fraud that cost the civic body heavily. The ongoing investigation involves multiple parties, including civic officials and Bollywood actor Dino Morea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:41 IST
Ketan Kadam, a suspected ringleader in a Rs 65 crore desilting scam concerning Mumbai's Mithi river, has been denied bail by the local court, which observed his critical involvement in the conspiracy that financially harmed the city's civic body.

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing had filed the case in May against 13 individuals, including contractors and civic officials, for their alleged roles in manipulating desilting contracts. These contracts, spanning from 2019 to 2024, appeared to favor specific machinery suppliers due to suspicious tender conditions.

Kadam, CEO of Virgo Specialties Pvt Ltd, allegedly colluded with officials to enforce terms in the tenders that funneled business to his company. Despite asserting his innocence, the court found sufficient material suggesting Kadam's central role in orchestrating the scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

