Legal Battle Over Rampur Orphanage Eviction: A Complex Web of Allegations

The Allahabad High Court adjourned a hearing related to the 2016 eviction from a Rampur orphanage, connecting two petitions, including one by Azam Khan. Originating from 12 FIRs, the case accuses notable figures of serious offenses. The defendants argue crucial evidence could exonerate them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:04 IST
The Allahabad High Court deferred proceedings regarding a forcible eviction that took place in 2016 at a Rampur orphanage. The hearing is now set for July 28, marking another chapter in a complex legal saga involving prominent political figures.

Justice Samir Jain, presiding over the case, heard petitions filed by Mohammad Islam and another, with counsel for former Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan also linking his petition. Khan and others face accusations following 12 FIRs related to the disputed demolition of orphanage structures.

This consolidation of cases has led to a singular trial process, where allegations include dacoity and criminal conspiracy. Despite setbacks in recalling prosecution witnesses, defense attorneys emphasize the importance of videographic evidence that may demonstrate their clients' innocence.

