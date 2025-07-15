Left Menu

Call for Justice: U.S. Demands Probe Into American's Murder

U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee has urged Israel to conduct a thorough investigation into the murder of a 20-year-old American citizen in the West Bank, calling it a 'criminal and terrorist act.' He emphasized the need for accountability in this tragic event.

In a statement on Tuesday, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, called upon Israeli authorities to launch a comprehensive investigation into the murder of an American citizen in the West Bank.

Huckabee described the incident as a 'criminal and terrorist act', emphasizing the need for accountability.

The victim, Saif, was just 20 years old at the time of his death, intensifying calls for justice from the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

