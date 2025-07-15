Call for Justice: U.S. Demands Probe Into American's Murder

In a statement on Tuesday, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, called upon Israeli authorities to launch a comprehensive investigation into the murder of an American citizen in the West Bank.

Huckabee described the incident as a 'criminal and terrorist act', emphasizing the need for accountability.

The victim, Saif, was just 20 years old at the time of his death, intensifying calls for justice from the international community.

