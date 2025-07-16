Left Menu

Robbery Racket Dismantled as Police Arrest Trio

Police have apprehended three individuals connected to a robbery at a Common Service Centre in Deeghot village, where Rs 1.70 lakh was stolen. A minor was also involved. During interrogation, the accused confessed to multiple robbery incidents in Palwal and Faridabad, leading to further investigations.

Faridabad | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:06 IST
In a significant breakthrough, police officials today announced the arrest of three suspects linked to a robbery gang. The arrests followed an armed heist at a Common Service Centre in Deeghot village, where the culprits absconded with Rs 1.70 lakh.

The Superintendent of Police, Palwal, Varun Singla, confirmed that a minor accomplice was also detained in connection with the crime. Investigators from the Crime Investigation Agency shed light on the gang's modus operandi, revealing their pattern of masked robberies across Palwal and Faridabad.

During police remand, the suspects admitted involvement in multiple unsolved robbery cases. This confessional led authorities to intensify their probe into the broader network of associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

