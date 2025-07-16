Left Menu

Controversial US Deportation Program Sends Criminals to African Nations Amid Secrecy

The United States has expanded its controversial third-country deportation program, sending five foreign criminals to Eswatini. These actions raise transparency issues as Eswatini faces challenges managing deportees due to its limited resources. The Trump administration seeks more deportation agreements with African nations, while some countries express opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:23 IST
Controversial US Deportation Program Sends Criminals to African Nations Amid Secrecy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The expansion of the US's third-country deportation program has seen five convicted criminals sent to Eswatini, a small African nation, raising significant transparency and resource concerns.

Civic groups in Eswatini, including SWALIMO, have criticized the lack of government communication about the acceptance of deportees and the absence of clarity on their status or plans. This follows Eswatini's history of human rights issues and limited resources to manage deported individuals.

While the Trump administration promotes these deportations as enhancing US security, they face resistance. Nigeria and South Sudan have pushed back against becoming destinations for third-country deportees. US discussions continue with other African nations seeking strategic agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025