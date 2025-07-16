Controversial US Deportation Program Sends Criminals to African Nations Amid Secrecy
The United States has expanded its controversial third-country deportation program, sending five foreign criminals to Eswatini. These actions raise transparency issues as Eswatini faces challenges managing deportees due to its limited resources. The Trump administration seeks more deportation agreements with African nations, while some countries express opposition.
The expansion of the US's third-country deportation program has seen five convicted criminals sent to Eswatini, a small African nation, raising significant transparency and resource concerns.
Civic groups in Eswatini, including SWALIMO, have criticized the lack of government communication about the acceptance of deportees and the absence of clarity on their status or plans. This follows Eswatini's history of human rights issues and limited resources to manage deported individuals.
While the Trump administration promotes these deportations as enhancing US security, they face resistance. Nigeria and South Sudan have pushed back against becoming destinations for third-country deportees. US discussions continue with other African nations seeking strategic agreements.
