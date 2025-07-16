Former Employee and Accomplice Arrested in CMRF Misappropriation Case
Two individuals, including a former data entry operator at an ex-Telangana minister's office, were arrested for allegedly misappropriating Rs 8.71 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). The suspects reportedly altered CMRF cheques for personal gain, cheating both the government and beneficiaries.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, police authorities announced on Wednesday the arrest of two individuals allegedly involved in the misappropriation of Rs 8.71 lakh sanctioned under the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). The accused include a former outsourcing employee who served as a data entry operator at a camp office of a previous Telangana minister.
According to a statement released by the Hyderabad Police, the suspects engaged in a criminal conspiracy to unlawfully acquire funds meant for disadvantaged beneficiaries. The primary suspect, identified as the former outsourcing employee, is believed to have exploited his access to CMRF cheques during his tenure at the minister's office.
In the aftermath of the 2023 Assembly elections, with the defeat of the BRS government, the main accused reportedly took control of 230 sanctioned cheques which remained undistributed. Targeting 19 cheques from applicants who did not follow up, the suspects deposited them into accounts with similar names at a PSU bank, employing forged details to withdraw the money.
- READ MORE ON:
- CMRF
- misappropriation
- Telangana
- Hyderabad
- police
- cheques
- arrest
- data entry operator
- camp office
- fraud
ALSO READ
Indian-Origin Man's Arrest: The Concorde Hotel Riot
Custodial Death Sparks Outrage and Arrests in Tamil Nadu
Violent Clash in Jyotirmath: Nihangs Arrested After Brawl with Businessman
Odisha's Police Instruction Controversy: Democracy Under Threat?
Delhi Police Celebrates Fourth Commissionerate Day with Grand Parade