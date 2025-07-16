Left Menu

Former Employee and Accomplice Arrested in CMRF Misappropriation Case

Two individuals, including a former data entry operator at an ex-Telangana minister's office, were arrested for allegedly misappropriating Rs 8.71 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). The suspects reportedly altered CMRF cheques for personal gain, cheating both the government and beneficiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:51 IST
Former Employee and Accomplice Arrested in CMRF Misappropriation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, police authorities announced on Wednesday the arrest of two individuals allegedly involved in the misappropriation of Rs 8.71 lakh sanctioned under the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). The accused include a former outsourcing employee who served as a data entry operator at a camp office of a previous Telangana minister.

According to a statement released by the Hyderabad Police, the suspects engaged in a criminal conspiracy to unlawfully acquire funds meant for disadvantaged beneficiaries. The primary suspect, identified as the former outsourcing employee, is believed to have exploited his access to CMRF cheques during his tenure at the minister's office.

In the aftermath of the 2023 Assembly elections, with the defeat of the BRS government, the main accused reportedly took control of 230 sanctioned cheques which remained undistributed. Targeting 19 cheques from applicants who did not follow up, the suspects deposited them into accounts with similar names at a PSU bank, employing forged details to withdraw the money.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025