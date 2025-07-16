Left Menu

Cab Driver Arrested in Fatal Rage Stabbing Incident

A cab driver named Jagmohan has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing Manjeet to death. The incident occurred following an altercation where Jagmohan's wife was reportedly harassed. The police have registered a case and are investigating the motive, which Jagmohan claims was revenge.

Updated: 16-07-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a disturbing incident, a 26-year-old cab driver, Jagmohan, was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing Manjeet following a heated altercation linked to harassment claims involving Jagmohan's wife. The attack occurred on July 12, with tensions escalating over previous grievances.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania, Jagmohan stabbed Manjeet on the left side of his chest, leading to severe injuries. An emergency call was placed on July 13 reporting Manjeet's critical condition, but he succumbed to the injuries at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. A case was filed under murder charges.

Witness testimony revealed that the conflict emerged when Jagmohan confronted Manjeet, who had previously harassed Jagmohan's wife. The confrontation quickly escalated from a conversation to a violent confrontation, resulting in the fatal stabbing. Police continue their investigation as Jagmohan remains in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

