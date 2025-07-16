Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Unused Trauma Centre Funds in Delhi

The Delhi government claims it has utilized the Rs 60 crore paid by the Ansal brothers for constructing a trauma centre in memory of 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy victims. The Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) disputes this, raising concerns over transparency and questioning the government's accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:13 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Unused Trauma Centre Funds in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government, on Wednesday, informed the Supreme Court that the Rs 60 crore provided by the Ansal brothers for building a trauma centre dedicated to the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy victims has been utilized.

A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi has requested a status report from the government within three weeks, amid concerns raised by AVUT about non-compliance and lack of transparency.

AVUT's office bearer, Neelam Krishnamoothy, who lost her children in the tragedy, expressed outrage over the government's claims, insisting that these funds were to create a memorial trauma centre in Dwarka, according to court orders.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025