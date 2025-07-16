Controversy Erupts Over Unused Trauma Centre Funds in Delhi

The Delhi government, on Wednesday, informed the Supreme Court that the Rs 60 crore provided by the Ansal brothers for building a trauma centre dedicated to the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy victims has been utilized.

A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi has requested a status report from the government within three weeks, amid concerns raised by AVUT about non-compliance and lack of transparency.

AVUT's office bearer, Neelam Krishnamoothy, who lost her children in the tragedy, expressed outrage over the government's claims, insisting that these funds were to create a memorial trauma centre in Dwarka, according to court orders.