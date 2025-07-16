Controversy Erupts Over Unused Trauma Centre Funds in Delhi
The Delhi government claims it has utilized the Rs 60 crore paid by the Ansal brothers for constructing a trauma centre in memory of 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy victims. The Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) disputes this, raising concerns over transparency and questioning the government's accountability.
The Delhi government, on Wednesday, informed the Supreme Court that the Rs 60 crore provided by the Ansal brothers for building a trauma centre dedicated to the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy victims has been utilized.
A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi has requested a status report from the government within three weeks, amid concerns raised by AVUT about non-compliance and lack of transparency.
AVUT's office bearer, Neelam Krishnamoothy, who lost her children in the tragedy, expressed outrage over the government's claims, insisting that these funds were to create a memorial trauma centre in Dwarka, according to court orders.
