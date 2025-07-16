Allegations Fly Over 'Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana': A Political Tangle

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V K Saxena, has ordered an investigation into the alleged corruption of the 'Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana' which was launched by the previous AAP government. Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the decision following a recommendation by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The scheme aimed to provide free coaching for marginalized students but came under scrutiny after allegations emerged of financial misconduct. Claims suggest bills cleared by the AAP government exceeded the budget by a significant margin, raising concerns about the verification process of beneficiaries.

The Aam Aadmi Party countered the accusations, labeling the investigation as "vendetta politics". They contended that the BJP failed to address crucial public service issues, urging the government to focus on governance rather than lodging baseless allegations against their administration.