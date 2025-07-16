Left Menu

Allegations Fly Over 'Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana': A Political Tangle

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has initiated a probe into alleged financial irregularities in the 'Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana' under the previous AAP government. BJP officials claim over-inflated costs and minimal documentation were discovered. The AAP refuted the charges, accusing the ruling government of vendetta politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V K Saxena, has ordered an investigation into the alleged corruption of the 'Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana' which was launched by the previous AAP government. Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the decision following a recommendation by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The scheme aimed to provide free coaching for marginalized students but came under scrutiny after allegations emerged of financial misconduct. Claims suggest bills cleared by the AAP government exceeded the budget by a significant margin, raising concerns about the verification process of beneficiaries.

The Aam Aadmi Party countered the accusations, labeling the investigation as "vendetta politics". They contended that the BJP failed to address crucial public service issues, urging the government to focus on governance rather than lodging baseless allegations against their administration.

