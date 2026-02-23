Gold Scandal at Sabarimala: Investigation Uncovers Financial Irregularities
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating alleged gold and money misappropriations related to the Sabarimala shrine's flag mast installation in 2017. Union Minister Suresh Gopi's statement was recorded among others, with findings revealing procedural lapses and violations of accountability norms. A detailed report is pending submission to the Kerala High Court.
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is actively scrutinizing the potential misappropriation of gold and money linked to the 2017 installation of a new temple flag mast at the Sabarimala shrine. Union Minister Suresh Gopi, alongside 26 others, contributed gold and funds, and his statement was recorded over the weekend.
Several film industry figures have also provided statements as part of the investigation, which has so far gathered inputs from around 20 donors. The Kerala High Court has set a deadline for the VACB to finalize its inquiry, prompted by discrepancies in the documented usage of gold, totaling over 9,573 grams.
The ongoing probe, led by the VACB's Special Investigation Unit-1 and SP C S Hari, highlights serious lapses in financial procedure, lacking proper documentation of donor contributions. A formal case awaits the completion of the initial investigation findings, in line with the High Court's directives.
