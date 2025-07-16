Tragedy at Gaza Food Centre: Crowds Overwhelm, Leaving Casualties in Their Wake
At a Gaza Strip food distribution centre, 20 Palestinians died amid chaos and trampling. The center, run by an Israeli-backed American group, faced unrest allegedly incited by Hamas. Israeli military strikes elsewhere in Gaza claimed more lives. The Gaza Humanitarian Fund denies use of excessive force, despite accusations from witnesses.
In a tragic turn of events, chaos erupted at a food distribution centre in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, leading to the deaths of 20 Palestinians, primarily due to trampling. The facility, run by an American organisation with Israeli backing, faced accusations of mismanagement amidst claims that Hamas stirred unrest.
The situation in Gaza remains dire as Israeli airstrikes claimed the lives of at least 41 more individuals, including children. Gaza's Health Ministry reports that the humanitarian crisis is deepening, with the territory nearing famine. Military zones complicate access, leading to dangerous attempts by citizens to secure basic supplies.
As conflicting narratives emerge, the Gaza Humanitarian Fund and American contractors have refuted allegations of excessive force, despite witness accounts suggesting the use of stun grenades and other measures to control crowds. International observers continue to voice concerns over the growing death toll in the region.
