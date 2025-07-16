Markets React as Trump Quells Powell Firing Rumors

U.S. stock markets initially suffered losses on Wednesday amid swirling rumors of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's potential dismissal by President Trump.

However, the indexes regained ground after Trump dispelled the speculation, indicating he deemed it "highly unlikely" that Powell would be fired.

The false alarm followed several news reports citing unnamed sources, suggesting Trump's dissatisfaction with Powell's interest rate policies might lead to his ouster, a claim that Trump's subsequent remarks refuted.

