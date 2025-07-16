Markets React as Trump Quells Powell Firing Rumors
U.S. stock indexes initially tumbled following reports that President Trump might fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Trump later denied the rumors, stabilizing the markets. Despite Trump's harsh criticism of Powell's monetary policy, legal barriers prevent a president from dismissing a Fed chair over policy disagreements.
U.S. stock markets initially suffered losses on Wednesday amid swirling rumors of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's potential dismissal by President Trump.
However, the indexes regained ground after Trump dispelled the speculation, indicating he deemed it "highly unlikely" that Powell would be fired.
The false alarm followed several news reports citing unnamed sources, suggesting Trump's dissatisfaction with Powell's interest rate policies might lead to his ouster, a claim that Trump's subsequent remarks refuted.
