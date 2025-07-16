University of Southampton Opens India Campus in Gurugram, Marks NEP Milestone

In a major leap for India’s global higher education aspirations, Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini jointly inaugurated the University of Southampton's India campus in Gurugram, Haryana, on 15th July 2025. This landmark event marks the first operational foreign university campus in India under the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) 2023 regulations—a key reform introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The inauguration was attended by a distinguished gathering including Shri Rao Narbir Singh, Industries and Commerce Minister of Haryana; Lord Patel OBE, Chancellor of the University and UK Parliamentarian; Ms. Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India; Mr. Mark E. Smith, Vice-Chancellor, and Ms. Eloise Phillips, Academic Provost of the University of Southampton New Delhi campus. Senior officials from the Ministry of Education, UGC, and Government of Haryana were also present, celebrating this new chapter in Indo-UK academic collaboration.

A Groundbreaking Moment for Indian Higher Education

The launch of the Gurugram campus is not only a reflection of India's growing appeal as a global education hub but also commemorates five years of NEP 2020, which envisions internationalisation of education at home.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan praised the rapid establishment of the campus, stating,

“This is a historic moment that advances both the vision of NEP 2020 and the education pillar of the India–UK Roadmap 2030. It reflects the commitment of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make education the bridge between nations.”

He further emphasized that this is a model of excellence and affordability, allowing Indian students to access globally recognized education within their own country, while also fostering cross-border academic exchange.

Academic Offerings and Global Synergies

Starting in 2025, the University of Southampton’s Gurugram campus will offer:

Undergraduate (BSc) programmes in: Computer Science Economics Accounting & Finance Business Management

Postgraduate (MSc) programmes in: Finance International Management



These courses will follow UK academic standards and offer students the opportunity to spend up to one year at the university’s campuses in the United Kingdom or Malaysia, thus maintaining a robust international component.

The first cohort includes top-performing students from across India and international regions including the UAE and Nepal. The campus will be supported by over 75 full-time faculty members—all meeting UK academic benchmarks, and many with international teaching experience from Singapore, the UK, UAE, Japan, Germany, Australia, and the United States.

India–UK Academic Bridge Strengthened

In his address, Lord Patel OBE, Chancellor of the University of Southampton, lauded the Indian Government’s reforms, calling the opening of the campus a “celebration of shared values in education, innovation, and global progress.”

Ms. Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to deepening education and research partnerships with India, noting that this campus embodies the spirit of “living bridges” connecting people, ideas, and institutions.

Support from UGC and NEP Implementation

Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary of Higher Education and Chairman of UGC, praised the University of Southampton for being the first institution to operationalize a campus under the newly established UGC guidelines. He stated,

“This is a moment of pride, and a proof point that India is serious about positioning itself as a preferred global destination for learning, innovation, and research.”

He added that the UGC’s streamlined process for approving foreign campuses is designed to attract world-class institutions and allow Indian students to access international curricula without the need to travel abroad.

Haryana: Emerging Education Hub

Welcoming the University to Gurugram, Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini highlighted Haryana’s growing reputation as a center for education, innovation, and entrepreneurship. He assured that the State Government would extend all necessary support to institutions that contribute to India’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Building a Global Academic Ecosystem

The University of Southampton’s India initiative is deeply rooted in its legacy of excellence, boasting a QS Top 100 ranking and membership in the UK’s prestigious Russell Group. With a global alumni network of over 290,000, including more than 1,700 Indian alumni, the institution plans to engage this diaspora as mentors, research collaborators, and industry ambassadors for the India campus.

The University received its Letter of Intent on 29 August 2024, with a formal public announcement on 13 September 2024, and achieved full operational status within less than a year—an unprecedented feat in global campus establishment.

The launch of the University of Southampton’s Gurugram campus is a watershed moment in India’s higher education journey, signaling a new era of global academic collaboration, domestic affordability, and world-class learning access for Indian and regional students. It reflects India’s **aspiration to lead not only in knowledge acquisition but also in knowledge creation, reaffirming its ancient role as a vishwa guru—a global teacher.