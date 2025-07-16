Tragedy in Seoni: Mystery Behind the Slain Brothers

In a deeply unsettling turn of events, two young brothers were discovered dead in the Ambamai forest of Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh. Their bodies, located a day after they went missing, bore fatal slit throat injuries.

The boys disappeared from their home in the Subhash Ward area, leading to a police investigation after their mother reported them as both missing and possibly kidnapped. The tragic discovery was made 12km from the district headquarters on the Seoni-Katangi road.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Mehta confirmed the ongoing investigation, with a suspect already questioned. A police dog squad and forensic team are actively collecting crucial evidence, even as the community grapples with the shock of the incident.

