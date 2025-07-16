Tragedy in Seoni: Mystery Behind the Slain Brothers
In a shocking incident in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, two young brothers were found dead with their throats slit in a forest, a day after disappearing. The police are investigating the gruesome murder, with a suspect already interrogated and evidence collected from the crime scene.
- Country:
- India
In a deeply unsettling turn of events, two young brothers were discovered dead in the Ambamai forest of Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh. Their bodies, located a day after they went missing, bore fatal slit throat injuries.
The boys disappeared from their home in the Subhash Ward area, leading to a police investigation after their mother reported them as both missing and possibly kidnapped. The tragic discovery was made 12km from the district headquarters on the Seoni-Katangi road.
Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Mehta confirmed the ongoing investigation, with a suspect already questioned. A police dog squad and forensic team are actively collecting crucial evidence, even as the community grapples with the shock of the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Seoni
- boys
- forest
- murder
- Madhya Pradesh
- investigation
- police
- crime scene
- evidence
- missing children
ALSO READ
Odisha's Police Instruction Controversy: Democracy Under Threat?
Outcry and Investigation: BJP Demands Justice in Kolkata Law College Gangrape Case
Delhi Police Celebrates Fourth Commissionerate Day with Grand Parade
Police Busts Fraud and Cigarette Racket in Major Crackdown
Ravada Chandrasekhar Takes Helm as Kerala's New Police Chief