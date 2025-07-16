Left Menu

Tragedy in Seoni: Mystery Behind the Slain Brothers

In a shocking incident in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, two young brothers were found dead with their throats slit in a forest, a day after disappearing. The police are investigating the gruesome murder, with a suspect already interrogated and evidence collected from the crime scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:43 IST
Tragedy in Seoni: Mystery Behind the Slain Brothers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply unsettling turn of events, two young brothers were discovered dead in the Ambamai forest of Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh. Their bodies, located a day after they went missing, bore fatal slit throat injuries.

The boys disappeared from their home in the Subhash Ward area, leading to a police investigation after their mother reported them as both missing and possibly kidnapped. The tragic discovery was made 12km from the district headquarters on the Seoni-Katangi road.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Mehta confirmed the ongoing investigation, with a suspect already questioned. A police dog squad and forensic team are actively collecting crucial evidence, even as the community grapples with the shock of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

