HUD Policy Shift Puts Vulnerable Families at Risk: A Housing Crisis in the Making

Amid a national affordable housing crisis, Havalah Hopkins and millions like her are at risk of losing their homes. The Trump administration's proposal to impose a two-year limit on HUD's rental assistance threatens low-income households who rely on this support for stability.

Experts warn that this policy shift could destabilize countless families, especially those with children. HUD Secretary Scott Turner argues time limits will curb waste and fraud, but critics fear it undercuts the original purpose of providing long-term assistance to those in need.

With uncertainty looming, many landlords express concern over the impact on HUD-subsidized housing. As Congress debates HUD's future funding, Hopkins and others face the tumultuous prospect of displacement.