Tragedy Strikes: Woman's Life Cut Short in Hit-and-Run

In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, a 50-year-old woman lost her life after a hit-and-run accident in Deoria district.

The woman was struck by a speeding motorcycle while crossing the road near Balpur-Srinagar intersection. The motorcyclist fled immediately, leaving the scene in disarray.

She was rushed to several medical facilities but succumbed to her injuries en route to Gorakhpur Medical College. Efforts are ongoing to locate the biker, with authorities sending her body for a post-mortem examination.

