Tragedy Strikes: Woman's Life Cut Short in Hit-and-Run

A 50-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle while crossing the road near the Balpur-Srinagar intersection in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district. The bike rider fled the scene, and despite being rushed to medical facilities, she died on the way to Gorakhpur Medical College.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 17-07-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, a 50-year-old woman lost her life after a hit-and-run accident in Deoria district.

The woman was struck by a speeding motorcycle while crossing the road near Balpur-Srinagar intersection. The motorcyclist fled immediately, leaving the scene in disarray.

She was rushed to several medical facilities but succumbed to her injuries en route to Gorakhpur Medical College. Efforts are ongoing to locate the biker, with authorities sending her body for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

