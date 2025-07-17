A Fragile Ceasefire: Syria's Druze Dilemma

Syrian government forces largely pulled back from the southern province of Sweida on Thursday, following fierce clashes with Druze minority militias.

A tentative ceasefire, reached a day earlier, temporarily halted hostilities. Druze factions and clerics have been tasked with maintaining internal security, according to Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Intense fighting risked unraveling Syria's postwar transition and expanded into military intervention by Israel, which attacked the Syrian Defense Ministry in Damascus to protect the Druze minority.

