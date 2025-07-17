A Fragile Ceasefire: Syria's Druze Dilemma
Syrian government forces withdrew from Sweida amid a fragile ceasefire with Druze militias, following intense clashes. The ceasefire, backed by international mediation, faces uncertainty due to previous failures and persistent sectarian tensions. The conflict threatens Syria's political transition and draws intervention from neighboring Israel.
- Syria
Syrian government forces largely pulled back from the southern province of Sweida on Thursday, following fierce clashes with Druze minority militias.
A tentative ceasefire, reached a day earlier, temporarily halted hostilities. Druze factions and clerics have been tasked with maintaining internal security, according to Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Intense fighting risked unraveling Syria's postwar transition and expanded into military intervention by Israel, which attacked the Syrian Defense Ministry in Damascus to protect the Druze minority.
