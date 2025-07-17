Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Bail for Kannada Actor Darshan

The Supreme Court expressed concerns over the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail to actor Darshan in a murder case. The justices were unconvinced by the high court's discretion in the matter, which involves the abduction and murder of a fan, Renukaswamy.

Updated: 17-07-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:22 IST
The Supreme Court has raised serious concerns regarding the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail to Kannada actor Darshan in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. A panel of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan expressed their discontent over the exercised discretion in this matter.

The bench was addressing a plea from the state government that challenged the December 13, 2024 bail order issued by the high court, covering Darshan and additional co-defendants. The court communicated their dissatisfaction with how the high court's decision was crafted to the legal representative for Darshan, senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

Darshan, alongside actress Pavithra Gowda and several other individuals, is accused of abducting and torturing Renukaswamy, who was found murdered after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to Pavithra. The victim was reportedly detained in a Bengaluru shed for several days in June 2024 before being brutally tortured and found deceased in a drain.

