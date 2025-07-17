Supreme Court Questions Bail for Kannada Actor Darshan

The Supreme Court has raised serious concerns regarding the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail to Kannada actor Darshan in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. A panel of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan expressed their discontent over the exercised discretion in this matter.

The bench was addressing a plea from the state government that challenged the December 13, 2024 bail order issued by the high court, covering Darshan and additional co-defendants. The court communicated their dissatisfaction with how the high court's decision was crafted to the legal representative for Darshan, senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

Darshan, alongside actress Pavithra Gowda and several other individuals, is accused of abducting and torturing Renukaswamy, who was found murdered after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to Pavithra. The victim was reportedly detained in a Bengaluru shed for several days in June 2024 before being brutally tortured and found deceased in a drain.

(With inputs from agencies.)