Left Menu

Telangana's Bold Step: Expanding BC Reservations

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to present data from the 2024-25 Caste Survey to increase BC reservation in jobs, education, and elections to 42 per cent. The initiative aims to address socio-economic needs but has sparked legal scrutiny and public debate over transparency and compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:32 IST
Telangana's Bold Step: Expanding BC Reservations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy development, Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has confirmed that the state government will boost Backward Class (BC) reservations to 42 per cent, up from the current 23 per cent. This change follows the empirical findings from the state's 2024-25 Caste Survey, set to be discussed in the Assembly.

The ambitious move seeks to rectify the earlier reduction under K Chandrashekar Rao's tenure, which saw BC reservations drop to 23 per cent from 34 per cent. Reddy has reassured stakeholders of the data's integrity, pledging transparency to both legislative bodies and Congress MPs during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

While the state's comprehensive survey captures significant demographic and socio-economic data, the process has attracted legal attention. The Telangana High Court has mandated transparency and has urged the government to release the data accordingly. Controversially, expanding BC reservations could push the state's total to 67-70 per cent, breaching the traditional 50 per cent reservation cap. This aligns Telangana with states like Tamil Nadu, which also exceeds the cap under special provisions.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025