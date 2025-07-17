Left Menu

The Champions' Parade with a Lethal Cost: A Tragic Oversight

The Karnataka government pinned responsibility on IPL franchise RCB, its event management partner, and the state cricket association for a stampede that resulted in 11 deaths and 33 injuries. The tragic event followed an unauthorized victory parade celebration, with the organizers failing to obtain necessary permissions or provide critical safety details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has attributed the responsibility for a fatal stampede to the IPL franchise RCB, its event management partner, and the state cricket association. The incident resulted in 11 fatalities and 33 injuries.

According to the government's report, the tragic event unfolded after the unauthorized execution of a victory parade. Organizers neglected to secure permissions or furnish essential safety details to the authorities, ignoring existing legal frameworks for managing public gatherings.

This lack of preparation forced local law enforcement to respond reactively, imposing a significant strain on resources and subsequently leading to governmental action against police officials involved, including the suspension of five senior officers.

