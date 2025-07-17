Left Menu

The Druze Factor: A Minority at the Heart of Middle East Tensions

The Druze, a small but significant religious minority, straddle the complex political landscape of Syria, Lebanon, Israel, and Jordan. Their influence is notable in regional politics, amid rising violence in Syria. Unrest has drawn Israeli military intervention, citing protection of the Druze as a rationale.

17-07-2025
Recent violence in Syria has once again highlighted the critical role of the Druze community in the region's intricate political tapestry. The Druze, straddling borders between Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Israel, find themselves in a renewed spotlight following attacks led by an Islamist-led Syrian government.

This influential minority, following a unique faith rooted in Islam with elements of secrecy, has prompted reactions from countries including Israel. Israel's recent military actions cited the protection of Druze as a reason, underscoring their geopolitical significance.

Despite being a minority, the Druze wield considerable power in countries like Israel, where they serve in the military and police, sometimes holding significant ranks. Meanwhile, tensions in Syria continue as parts of the Druze community resist Islamist-led governance, sparking further conflicts.

