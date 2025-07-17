Left Menu

Tragic Drownings in Rapti River Highlight Safety Concerns

Three men lost their lives to drowning in the Rapti river in Gorakhpur in separate incidents. The victims, Shailendra, Abhishek, and Shiva Pandey, were bathing when they drowned. Recovery efforts by NDRF, SDRF, and police were conducted. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and prompted immediate relief actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic series of events, three men drowned in the Rapti river at different locations in Gorakhpur, officials reported. These incidents prompted a swift response from local search and rescue teams.

The unfortunate victims, identified as Shailendra (19), Abhishek alias Brijesh (26), and Shiva Pandey (20), were reportedly bathing near separate points along the river. Their bodies were recovered by specialized teams following rigorous search operations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the bereaved families and has urged district authorities to provide necessary medical care to any injured and to efficiently manage relief efforts for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

