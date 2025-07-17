Tragic Drownings in Rapti River Highlight Safety Concerns

In a tragic series of events, three men drowned in the Rapti river at different locations in Gorakhpur, officials reported. These incidents prompted a swift response from local search and rescue teams.

The unfortunate victims, identified as Shailendra (19), Abhishek alias Brijesh (26), and Shiva Pandey (20), were reportedly bathing near separate points along the river. Their bodies were recovered by specialized teams following rigorous search operations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the bereaved families and has urged district authorities to provide necessary medical care to any injured and to efficiently manage relief efforts for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)