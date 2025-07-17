Pan-India Cyber Fraud Network Unraveled

Law enforcement officials have arrested four individuals in connection with a sophisticated cyber fraud operation allegedly duping a senior citizen out of Rs 60 lakh. The suspects promised high returns on stock market investments, according to police sources.

This operation is linked to a broader pan-India cybercrime network targeting victims across various states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and West Bengal. The network has reportedly deceived individuals in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi.

Police investigations led to the discovery of two firms in Gujarat, whose accounts were utilized for the fraudulent activities. Authorities have confiscated four mobile phones, seven SIM cards, and 12 bank accounts associated with the scam. To date, 34 related cyber fraud complaints have been filed nationwide, and efforts continue to apprehend additional network members.

