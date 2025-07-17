High-Profile Raid Sparks Legal Drama in Punjab

In a dramatic turn of events, Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia has lodged a complaint with the Chandigarh Police, accusing Punjab Vigilance Bureau officials of unlawful activity during a raid at her residence.

The operation took place on June 25, coinciding with the arrest of her husband, Bikram Singh Majithia, in Amritsar on charges of disproportionate assets. Kaur claims bureau officials trespassed and intimidated her family members and domestic staff.

The MLA has called for the registration of a criminal case against the officers involved, citing a gross abuse of law for conducting the raid without proper warrants or authority. The charged encounter has added fuel to political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)