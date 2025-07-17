Left Menu

Mumbai Petitioner Alleges Surveillance Amid Waqf Act Challenge

A Mumbai resident, Jameel Merchant, claims he is under surveillance by unidentified individuals after challenging the new Waqf Act in the Supreme Court. Merchant filed a police complaint, fearing threats to his life, and supported his claims with CCTV evidence. The Waqf Act aims at improving management of properties donated for Muslim religious or charitable purposes.

Updated: 17-07-2025 21:49 IST
A resident of Mumbai and one of the petitioners challenging the new Waqf Act in India's Supreme Court has reported being under surveillance. Jameel Merchant filed a police complaint, stating unknown individuals have been watching him closely.

Merchant, who brought the complaint to Malvani police in suburban Mumbai, is seeking protection for his family. He has provided assurances of submitting CCTV footage as evidence.

The Waqf Act, aiming to modernize management of Muslim charitable properties, has faced criticism and a legal challenge, raising concerns about potential intimidatory tactics against those opposing it.

