Mumbai Petitioner Alleges Surveillance Amid Waqf Act Challenge

A resident of Mumbai and one of the petitioners challenging the new Waqf Act in India's Supreme Court has reported being under surveillance. Jameel Merchant filed a police complaint, stating unknown individuals have been watching him closely.

Merchant, who brought the complaint to Malvani police in suburban Mumbai, is seeking protection for his family. He has provided assurances of submitting CCTV footage as evidence.

The Waqf Act, aiming to modernize management of Muslim charitable properties, has faced criticism and a legal challenge, raising concerns about potential intimidatory tactics against those opposing it.

(With inputs from agencies.)