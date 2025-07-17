Idaho Judge Lifts Gag Order in Bryan Kohberger's High-Profile Murder Case

An Idaho judge has removed a comprehensive gag order in the Bryan Kohberger murder case, citing the public's right to access information. Kohberger, previously charged with the brutal 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, evaded a death sentence by entering a guilty plea earlier this month.

The media coalition, including The Associated Press, successfully argued for the order's removal as there will be no trial now that a plea deal has been reached. During a Thursday hearing, 4th District Judge Steven Hippler ruled the gag order was no longer necessary because seating an impartial jury was no longer an issue.

Judge Hippler emphasized that preserving First Amendment rights for the press and public was paramount. Initially, the gag order was to ensure Kohberger's right to a fair trial given the intense publicity. Kohberger admitted to meticulously planning the attack and studying criminal justice to cover his tracks.

